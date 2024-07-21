98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$87.51 million for the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend

98532 has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.