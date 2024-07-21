9,611 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Councilmark Asset Management LLC

Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000. McKesson comprises approximately 3.7% of Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in McKesson by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,312 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in McKesson by 5,683.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $76,392,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $580.13. 562,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,472. The company has a fifty day moving average of $579.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $612.17.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.33.

View Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.