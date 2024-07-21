95,265 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,265 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,388 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of UiPath by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 39,263 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE PATH traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,710,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,483,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

About UiPath



UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

