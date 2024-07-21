782,426 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 782,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,900,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Onsemi Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ ON traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,935. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.69.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.
Onsemi Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
