48,764 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 48,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.55.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %

SPGI stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $491.48.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

