39,264 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $3,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 370.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 296,122 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

