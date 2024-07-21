349,116 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 349,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,432,000. M&G Plc owned 0.31% of Quest Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 278.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.01. 906,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,478. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

