33,312 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CDW by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.11.

Insider Activity

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 2.1 %

CDW stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.84. The stock had a trading volume of 645,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $184.99 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

