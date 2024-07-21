3,235 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $345,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after buying an additional 3,640,748 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at HealthEquity
In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,511 shares of company stock worth $3,519,346 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HealthEquity Stock Performance
NASDAQ HQY traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.38. 1,075,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,689. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
HealthEquity Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
See Also
