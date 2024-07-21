291,456 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,040,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.24% of Jabil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.54. 1,102,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

