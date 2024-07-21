221,511 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 221,511 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $308,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 935,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,384,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after buying an additional 169,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after acquiring an additional 151,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $220,930,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.93. 1,277,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,994. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $184.62.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

