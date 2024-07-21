2,027 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Councilmark Asset Management LLC

Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $306.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,847. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.56.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

