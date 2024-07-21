1inch Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $535.65 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $535.65 million and approximately $25.43 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,374,186 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

