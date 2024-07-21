19,763 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IIPR traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $118.28. 129,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,572. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 14.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.64. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $123.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.