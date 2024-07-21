177,420 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 177,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,129,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $363.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,416. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $360.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.58.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

