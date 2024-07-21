17,250 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 375,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 493.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6,591.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.10. 565,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

