167,305 Shares in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Bought by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 167,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.5% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.
BATS FLBL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 129,280 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.
The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
