1,349 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,728,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 936.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Biogen by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 24,726.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after buying an additional 474,992 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.40. 851,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,451. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.55. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $280.42. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

