1,107 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,989,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AON traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.17. 883,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,970. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.26.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

