109,491 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.3 %

BNL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 795,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,180. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.83%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.