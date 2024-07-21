10,841 Shares in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 97,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,166. The stock has a market cap of $626.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.35. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

