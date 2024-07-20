zkSync (ZK) Trading Up 12.9% This Week

zkSync (ZK) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One zkSync token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. zkSync has a total market cap of $661.52 million and $135.29 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.17174156 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $105,917,542.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

