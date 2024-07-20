zkSync Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $685.66 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. zkSync has a total market cap of $685.66 million and $133.93 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.17776787 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $132,891,232.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

