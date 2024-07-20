YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,360 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.88% of YETI worth $29,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

YETI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.99. 1,294,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,058. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

