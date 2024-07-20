Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YELP. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Get Yelp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Yelp

Yelp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $1,997,590. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 4,634.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.