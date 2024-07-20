Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the textile maker's stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Brands



Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

