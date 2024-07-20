Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

