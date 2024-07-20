X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.23. 12,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 67,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $699.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period.

About X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

