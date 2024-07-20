World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $123.10 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $123.10 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00043010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,379,822 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

