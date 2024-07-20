Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Approximately 16,999,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 21,036,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Woodbois Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £14.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.66.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, London, and Guernsey. It offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

