Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PINS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Stock Down 0.5 %

Pinterest stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after purchasing an additional 872,016 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pinterest by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,547 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.