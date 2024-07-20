Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,351. The company has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.13. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

