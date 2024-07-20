Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. MB Generational Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $537,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 67,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.30. 530,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,598. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $181.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

