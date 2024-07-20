Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,968 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,658,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,662,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,186,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,328,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

