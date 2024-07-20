Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGMU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,550,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after buying an additional 835,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 706.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 901,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 789,965 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,213,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 778,342 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,714,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 844.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 119,889 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA CGMU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 107,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,151. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $27.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

