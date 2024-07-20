Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.88. 1,193,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,071. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average is $119.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

