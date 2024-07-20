Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE WAL opened at $76.72 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $78.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

