Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 47.12%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WABC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Westamerica Bancorporation

Insider Buying and Selling at Westamerica Bancorporation

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $193,915.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.