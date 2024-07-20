Wells Fargo & Company Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $62.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.71.

Get FMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $83,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FMC by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,987,000 after purchasing an additional 768,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.