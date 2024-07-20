Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $204.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.34.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.25. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $180.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

