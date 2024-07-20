Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $38.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.12.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 101.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $302,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 40.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

