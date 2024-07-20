Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 305.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.8% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 47,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 75,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 51,851 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 11,665,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

