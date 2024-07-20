Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Up 0.2%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.87. Approximately 4,449,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,139,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.