Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 27,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 25,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $98.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

