vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.88

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and traded as high as $24.50. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 20,283 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.65.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 3.23% of vTv Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

