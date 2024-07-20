Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.40

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €50.40 ($54.78) and last traded at €49.25 ($53.53), with a volume of 5652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €49.65 ($53.97).

Vossloh Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vossloh

(Get Free Report)

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.