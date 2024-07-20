Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.79

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.89. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 61,135 shares trading hands.
Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.
Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a negative net margin of 2,759.59%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.
