Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 125,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,074,000 after buying an additional 23,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.72.

Visa Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE V traded down $3.69 on Friday, reaching $265.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,552,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $485.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

