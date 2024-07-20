Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Shares Down 4.2%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.20 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41.20 ($0.53). Approximately 3,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 32,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

Virgin Wines UK Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.36. The firm has a market cap of £24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Virgin Wines UK

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, it offers craft beer and spirits.

Recommended Stories

