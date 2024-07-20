Viper Energy, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

