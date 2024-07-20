Vertical Research Upgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to “Buy”

Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $126.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.10.

RPM stock opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in RPM International by 273.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 588.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

